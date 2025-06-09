Immigration admits communication delays work

[Photo: File]

The Ministry of Immigration acknowledges there are still concerns over delayed responses and poor communication with members of the public.

Immigration Minister Viliame Naupoto made the admission while responding to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence’s review of the Immigration Department’s annual reports.

Naupoto says he agrees with the committee’s finding on delayed responses and poor communication, describing it as a work in progress.

“It is a work in progress, and we will continue to ensure that we strive to be efficient in the work that we do.”

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Naupoto says he personally tests Immigration’s communication channels, including sending emails to group addresses through the department’s portal and calling its public contact number to assess how quickly staff respond.

The committee’s review covers the 2019 to 2023 reporting periods, which included the COVID-19 pandemic and significant changes to the structure of Immigration.

Immigration was subsequently established as a standalone ministry.

Parliament unanimously agreed to note the contents of the committee’s report.