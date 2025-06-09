Hundreds attend inaugural TVET Skills Fair

Hundreds of students from schools across the Central Division are attending the two-day Technical and Vocational Education and Training Skills Fair at the FMF Gymnasium.

Opening the event, Education Minister Aseri Radrodro said the Ministry is expanding TVET opportunities, strengthening learning pathways, and ensuring every Fijian has access to quality education that prepares them for both life and work.

Radrodro said the inaugural event demonstrates the Ministry’s commitment to delivering on its promises and acknowledged the dedication of teachers and students he witnessed during his recent school visits.

He said students are calling for learning that is relevant, practical, and empowering.

“They want pathways that that goes beyond traditional academic into skills, entrepreneurship and innovation. It is this vision that shape’s today’s event. A vision that ensures every child in Fiji has a place, every skill has a value and student matters.”

The Minister said the Skills Fair unlocks potential by giving students a platform to showcase talent in construction, agriculture, hospitality, automotive work, and creative industries.

He stressed that not all students will follow the same academic path, but every student deserves the chance to succeed.

Students from as far as Naitasiri are part of the event, and the Ministry has confirmed similar fairs will be held in other divisions.

