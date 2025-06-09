Housing delays exposed in review

Delays in housing programs and informal settlement upgrades have been highlighted in the review of the 2018–2019 annual report of the Ministry of Housing and Community Development.

Standing Committee on Social Affairs Chair Iliesa Vanawalu said in Parliament that the review examined the Ministry’s performance and delivery of housing assistance.

Vanawalu said 1,500 households received support through the First Home Ownership Initiative during the reporting period. Leases were also secured for 48 informal settlements as government worked to formalise settlements and improve housing security.

He said the ministry had expanded several housing programs. The First Home Ownership Initiative was extended to households earning between $50,000 and $100,000.

Article continues after advertisement

The First Land Purchase Program targeted families earning $50,000 or less. Debt relief assistance was also introduced through the Housing Authority of Fiji. Eight households received support worth $150,992.

Government continued to fund informal settlement upgrading. Surveys, environmental impact assessments and engineering plans were carried out under the program. A total of $3.2 million was spent on squatter upgrading and resettlement works.

Support was also provided to vulnerable families. The Public Rental Board received a $1.3 million grant to assist 1,186 tenants through rental and social cost subsidies.

Government also allocated $311,250 for reconstruction and maintenance at the Housing Assistance and Relief Trust village.

Vanawalu said 27 families affected by accidental fires received assistance totalling $135,000. Housing support for fire victims was also extended to rural and maritime areas.

He said the Koroipita Model Town project received funding from the government, the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Rotary Club of Fiji.

Vanawalu later moved a motion for Parliament to debate the report at a future sitting.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.