Housing Authority tightens actions on lot allocations

The Housing Authority has strengthened its procedures to prevent any further fraud in lot allocations.

The Authority yesterday announced expression of interest for 103 residential lots in Covata Labasa and concerns have been raised about the selection process.

Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa says the Authority has learned from its past shortcomings.

Nalumisa says they are committed to upholding transparency and fairness in the Covata Labasa lot allocation.

“Now they have really very well-designed lot allocation policies that will cover all the aspects of things that were raised during the last public consultation when an audit was done. And they have taken those on board. And I don’t think that all those past issues will have recurred because there is a very well-structured, well-developed lot allocation policy”

Housing Authority Chief Executive Ritesh Singh assures the public of a new, transparent online system.

“So everyone is going to log in and apply online. If you have got all the documents ready, it’s only going to take you five minutes to load all the information. Those who do not have access to the Internet and the facilities at home can always come down to our three offices in Valelevu, Lautoka Labasa. We’ll help you to log that in. Everyone goes in and applies online. We will have our assessment process”

Singh assures they will conduct their due diligence and will verify all the details.

He adds they will also publish names of successful applicants and there will also be a rejection period.