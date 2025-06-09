HIV, drugs, and violence raised at Friendly North Festival

Miss Labasa Divisional Hospital, Zeenia Mohammed.

HIV, illicit drugs, violence against women, and climate change continue to be the central issues highlighted at the weeklong 2025 Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North in Labasa.

Miss Labasa Divisional Hospital, Zeenia Mohammed, in her advocacy message, emphasized the need for love and support towards those diagnosed with HIV, reminding the public that life does not end with a diagnosis.

She also called for greater collaboration, unity, and strength in defeating the stigma surrounding HIV and AIDS in communities.

Miss Labasa Divisional Hospital, Zeenia Mohammed. [Photo Credit: Zeenia Mohammed]

Miss Northern Civil Services, Zureen Zaahan, took a strong stand against illicit drugs, urging the Northern Division to “say no to drugs and yes to a brighter future.”

She further challenged leaders to enforce stricter policies and mechanisms to tackle the issue at all levels.

On the awards, Miss Island Accommodation, Peggy Ravusiro, scooped the Miss Best Personality and Miss Best Sarong titles while Miss Labasa Divisional Hospital, Zeenia Mohammed, won the Miss Best Talent award.

Mr Hometown Hardware, Tucibi Matavesi, won both the Mr Best Talent and Mr Best Personality awards.

The festival will tonight crown the 2025 Friendly North King before the final crowning night tomorrow at Subrail Park in Labasa.

