High Court to deliver judgment in COI judicial review case in Jan

The Suva High Court will deliver its judgment next year on an application

for leave for judicial review relating to the Commission of Inquiry report.

Three different parties have challenged the validity of the report and are

seeking an order to quash its findings and recommendations, along with

other declarations.

The applicants include former FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali, Fiji

Law Society President William Wylie Clarke, former President Laurel

Vaurasi, and former Attorney-General Graham Leung.

They are represented by lawyers Tanya Waqanika, Richard Naidu, and Seforan Fatiaki.

Naidu argued that his clients were accused of bullying and coercion when

they had gone to assist Malimali on the day of her arrest in September last

year.

Fatiaki submitted that his client was dismissed from his post as a result of

the Commission of Inquiry report.

The respondents in this matter are the Commission of Inquiry into the

appointment of Malimali as FICAC Commissioner, the President, the Prime

Minister, and the Attorney-General.

The Attorney-General’s counsel today that they disagree that the

applicant no recourse, saying the applicants had an opportunity to respond

and that opportunity had been lost.

The judgment will be delivered on 23 January at 3pm.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.