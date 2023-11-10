Heavy rain alert issued for Diwali holidays

[Photo: Supplied]

It is expected to be rainy Diwali as the Nadi Meteorological Office has issued a heavy rain alert for the Northern Division, Yasawa Group, Mamanuca Group, Lau and Lomaiviti Group.

Anticipated rain and thunderstorms, including isolated heavy falls, are predicted from later tomorrow, with expected expansion over the entire country from Sunday.

From Sunday onward, strong southeast winds, reaching speeds of up to 45 kilometers per hour and gusts up to 55 kilometers per hour, are forecasted for various areas, including the Yasawa Group, coastal regions from Sigatoka to Suva to Rakiraki, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lau Group, Lomaiviti Group, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, southern Bua, Cakaudrove and eastern Macuata.

A strong wind warning has been issued for all Fiji waters.

The Meteorological Service is closely monitoring a low-pressure system northwest of Fiji with a potential to develop into a tropical disturbance though the chances remain low until Monday.

Risks associated with the heavy rain alert include localized flooding of minor roads, Iris crossings, and bridges causing disruptions to traffic flow.

Additionally, poor visibility at sea and on land may lead to an increased risk of motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads.

For mariners, southeasterly winds with speeds of 20 to 25 knots and rough seas are expected over Fiji waters making conditions potentially hazardous for small crafts.

Inexperienced mariners especially those with smaller vessels are advised to avoid navigating in these challenging conditions.

The Fiji Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the situation and issue advisories accordingly.