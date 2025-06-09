[file photo]

A heavy rain alert is now in force for southern and eastern Viti Levu from Momi, Sigatoka, Korolevu, Serua-Namosi, Navua, Suva, Nausori, Naitasiri, interior Ra, Rakiraki, Tailevu North as well as Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, and the Lau and Lomaiviti groups.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says a trough of low pressure is expected to approach the group from later Tuesday.

The situation is associated with rain that is expected to affect the country until later Wednesday.

Fiji MET says this weather is forecast for Momi, Sigatoka, Korolevu, Serua-Namosi, Navua, Suva, Nausori, Naitasiri, interior Ra, Rakiraki, Tailevu North, Kadavu, nearby smaller islands, and the Lau and Lomaiviti groups.

Heavy rain may lead to flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas, as well as poor visibility on roads during thunderstorms or periods of heavy rainfall.

