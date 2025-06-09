North trending cases spark push for early cancer screening

Cervical cancer remains one of the leading causes of death among women in the Northern Division, with Labasa Hospital recording 19 cases last year alone, and the youngest patient was just 28 years old.

Health experts say the real tragedy is that most of these deaths are preventable, but early detection continues to be a major challenge, especially for rural and working women.

Labasa Hospital Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr Saiasi Caginidaveta says many women are still presenting at a late stage when treatment options are limited.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our challenge always is women presenting to us later, as we’ve heard from our Madam Chief Guest. We will only have certain limitations in the hospital. If the disease is beyond us, then the only thing we’re going to offer is palliative care. But we all know that this cancer is preventable. How? Through HPV vaccination.”

He adds that beyond treatment, mental health support for patients is also critical, and there is still much more that needs to be done to support women in the North.

Cancer survivor and former nursing teacher Sereima Lalibuli shared a personal experience to highlight the importance of early detection — even for women in the health profession.

“Every now and then, when you take off your top and you have a bra, do it in front of the mirror. If you’ve been wearing that bra for some time, it will leave a normal mark. But sometimes it doesn’t. That is abnormal. That’s what happened to me. Compared to someone who’s just talking, we are the evidence.”

Divisional Medical Officer North, Dr Tiko Saumalua, also stressed the importance of community unity in the fight against women’s cancers.

With this year’s theme “Early Detection Saves Lives,” health officials say timely screening, HPV vaccination, and increased awareness can stop cervical cancer before it starts.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.