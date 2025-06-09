New tuberculosis and dermatology ward in Nadi Hospital

Source: Ministry of Health / Facebook

The tuberculosis and dermatology ward, which was commissioned yesterday, comes as part of Fiji’s commitment to enhancing health care in the country.

Officiating at the event, the World Health Organization’s Western Pacific Region Regional Director, Saia Piukala in his remarks highlighted the significance of the new facilities.

“Fiji is weaving a stronger fabric of care, one that echoes our regional vision, weaving health for families, communities, and societies in the Western Pacific region. The new tuberculosis and dermatology Centre is more than bricks, it is a symbol of transformation, a space once overlooked now reborn as a place of healing and dignity.”

Director Piukala further noted that the Centre brings together services that were once scattered, making care more seamless, timely, and accessible in the western division.

Additionally, Minister for Health and Medical Services Atonio Lalabalavu expressed his excitement about the new facilities.

“It’s a joyous day for the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to be commissioning the new TB and dermatological facility here at the Nadi sub-divisional hospital, which will cater for some of the works here within the western division.”

The Health Minister further stated that the facilities will not only improve treatment for patients in the Western Division but also support Fiji’s wider goal of building a healthier and resilient nation when it comes to healthcare.

