Mental health advocate highlights impact of stress

Leading advocate for mental health awareness at the Health Ministry Andrew Prasad has pointed out a deeply concerning trend among the younger generation – the use of synthetic drugs as a coping mechanism.

These substances, he says frequently employed to alleviate stress, anxiety, and depression, come with concealed health risks and the potential for organ damage casting a dark shadow over the future of Fiji’s youth.

Prasad states that mental health is an all-encompassing concern, affecting every individual, while mental illness represents only a fraction of this broader spectrum.

“We are trying to empower people, the people of Fiji to take ownership in looking after their mental health and wellbeing.”

Prasad highlights another grave issue stemming from unmanaged stress and depression, a rampant surge in anger among young people.

He further states that frustration over unmet expectations often erupts into rapid outbursts of anger, causing harm to others and further exacerbating their mental health struggles.

While Prasad acknowledges that stress can be a normal part of life, he highlights the importance of proper stress management and positive coping mechanisms.