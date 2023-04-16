Health Minister to push for better working standards

Health Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu [second from left] during the Fiji Nursing Association’s 64th Annual General Meeting in Lami yesterday. [Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/Facebook]

The Ministry of Health will continue to push for better staff living and working standards.

Health Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu made the comments during the Fiji Nursing Association’s 64th Annual General Meeting in Lami yesterday.

Doctor Lalabalavu says nurses are at the frontline of any response to major incidents and exposed to high levels of risk; therefore, the ministry needs well-supported, appropriately remunerated, and capable health care professionals who are compassionate and caring.

He says he managed to visit more than 50 medical facilities and discovered that majority of the facilities are in a poor state with damaged infrastructure, an insufficient program for maintenance and upkeep and poor water, hygiene and sanitation facilities.

He assured the nurses that the ministry will prioritize improving and maintaining the 220 health facilities and the associated infrastructure.

He adds that in doing so, they can improve the environment in which health care is delivered to people and also improve the working environment for valued medical staff who are sent to these facilities to live, work and serve the people.

The Health Minister also says that he understands that nurses have been facing challenges and problems, and he needs to find solutions as nurses are the backbone of any health sector and their role is crucial to all aspects of health services.