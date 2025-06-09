Fiji targets junk food marketing to protect children

Front-of-Pack Nutrition Labelling was essential to addressing Fiji’s rising obesity and diet-related diseases.

This, according to Health Minister Dr. Antonio Lalabalavu.

He pointed out that over 67 percent of Fijian adults were overweight or obese, and childhood obesity rates continued to grow.

“We meet today with a common mission: to create food environments that support, not undermine, wellness, choice, and the prevention of non-communicable diseases. Because right now, the reality is stark.”

Dr. Atonio states this public health crisis is driven by poor diets and aggressive marketing of unhealthy foods.



Health Minister Dr. Antonio Lalabalavu. [File Photo]

Clear front-of-pack labels showing high levels of sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats, he said, allowed consumers to make quick, informed choices.

Without these labels, the minister explained, many Fijians unknowingly consumed foods that contributed to non-communicable diseases.

But, he states our regulatory framework still has critical gaps.

“Fiji has made important progress in recent years, from introducing taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages to implementing policies within school food environments.”

Dr. Atonio pointed out that Fiji’s Food Safety Act was outdated and lacked a mandatory premarket product registration system.

This gap, he said, made it difficult to enforce proper labelling.

He also stated that current marketing restrictions only protected infants and toddlers, leaving older children exposed to advertising through cartoons and social media.

Dr. Atonio criticised the dominance of food industry representatives on advisory bodies, saying civil society and health experts were not given enough voice.

The two-day Front-of-Pack Nutrition Labelling workshop aimed to identify legal and enforcement weaknesses.

It would develop a clear plan to implement effective labelling and marketing controls.

Dr. Atonio stressed that this effort was a key part of the national Wellness Fiji agenda.

He warned that without urgent and strong action, Fiji’s health crisis, especially among young people, would worsen significantly.

