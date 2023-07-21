Chemo costs exceed $40k

The Founder of Walk on Walk Strong has brought attention to the soaring costs of chemotherapy drugs for children battling cancer, surpassing a staggering $40,000.

Sina Kami reveals the situation is further exacerbated by occasional shortages of essential chemo drugs and medicines at main hospitals, posing significant challenges in timely access to life-saving treatments.

In response to this critical issue, WOWS has taken on the crucial role of providing support to medical teams when necessary chemo drugs are unavailable.

Article continues after advertisement

“When they don’t have that at the hospital and because of the time and the process takes longer but when it comes through us, it takes maybe within two weeks to get the drugs . Those are the things that we can do on behalf of the Ministry of Health.”

Currently, WOWS is caring for a total of 31 female and 51 male children who are fighting cancer.



Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad.

Commenting on the broader implications of the wellness concept, Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad emphasizes the government will continue to raise awareness on cancer prevention and control programs.

“Cancer has become a global scourge affecting people of all ages, and we understand that taking the fight to fundamental impacts such as Non-Communicable Diseases, will not be easy, and it may take years to be able to measure progress — but it must move quickly.”



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

WOWS sets an ambitious target of raising $300,000 annually, aiming to cover both transport expenses and medicine costs for young cancer patients.