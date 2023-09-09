Changing St Giles Hospital's stigma critical: Volatabu

St Giles Hospital.

Drug-Free Fiji founder Kalesi Volatabu says it is imperative to alter the negative reputation that surrounds St Giles Hospital in our nation.

She emphasizes that St Giles Hospital is meant to be a centre for healing rather than a location associated with prejudice and bias.

“And that is what we need to push forward: that not everyone in St. Giles is mentally disabled; they are not; they are just like you and me. Obviously, they might have taken a different or wrong turn or made a wrong decision in their life, and that’s probably where they end up, and that’s probably where their families think they would get the best help because right now we don’t have a facility that looks after or helps our people.”

Article continues after advertisement



Drug-Free Fiji founder Kalesi Volatabu.

Volatabu adds people should not be judged for receiving help, as it is a place of healing and recovery for those who might have taken a wrong turn in their lives.

She stresses the mindset around mental health and the stigma associated with St Giles should change if we are to move forward for the betterment of our country.