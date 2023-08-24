Growing skills gap needs to be addressed: Chand

[File Photo]

The Higher Education Commission of Fiji calls on institutions to tackle vital issues like the growing skills gap and the loss of skilled talent.

Speaking at the 2023–24 Government Grant Agreement signing, Commission Chair Steven Chand stressed that the goal should be to nurture skilled individuals and promote intellectual teamwork.

Chand says comprehensive TVET training programs need to be implemented to address the increasing exodus of skilled people.

“In response to this concern, I extend a challenge to all the esteemed HEIs gathered here this morning to proactively craft and implement comprehensive TVET training programs. These programs must be designed not merely to bridge the skills gap but to cultivate a robust reservoir of expertise for the overseas and job markets.”

He adds that vocational centres need to be expanded to provide students with a diverse range of options to pursue their passions and interests.

The Higher Education Commission of Fiji has disbursed a substantial grant of more than $103 million.