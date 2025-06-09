Grassroots engagement crucial says FRA

The Fiji Roads Authority says landowners play a vital role in rural development, especially in maintaining public infrastructure.

FRA Chair Apisai Ketenalagi says engaging communities helps ensure sustainable development on the ground.

He says their vegetation control initiative will also involve clearing drains and roadside areas.

“Basically just the cleaning, we call it a vegetation control, just to clean the road side of the network, you know, in the sense that we are trying to make sure all our network are also safe for the users, not only the road users, also the pedestrians, so we make sure that all the side of the roads are properly cleaned and maintained, to ensure that it’s safe for our road users.”

Navuiwai Cooperative rep from Cicia, Isikeli Karikaritu, says this is a chance for youths to step up and help their communities.

He believes youth can be powerful agents of change in both rural and maritime areas.

FRA says such programs can empower communities to take care of their own road systems.

