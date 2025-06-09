Government urges caution on Agarwood

[Photo: File]

The Government is warning farmers not to rush into Agarwood farming, saying Fiji has yet to prove that the high-value wood can be successfully produced locally.

Minister for Forestry and Fisheries Alitia Bainivalu says Aquilaria trees are growing in Fiji, but simply planting the trees does not guarantee Agarwood will develop.

She says, agarwood forms when the tree is stressed or treated through a process called inoculation, which helps the tree produce the valuable resin.

“The Minister of Forestry cannot confirm that agarwood has been successfully produced in Fiji. We can confirm that Aquilaria trees have been grown in Fiji and that, under the right conditions, they have the potential to produce Agarwood. This depends on several factors, including the species planted, site conditions, tree age and health, and importantly, the inoculation method and timing.”

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The Ministry is now testing different inoculation methods to find what works best under Fiji’s conditions.

Bainivalu says international prices for Agarwood can be very high, but farmers should not expect quick profits until local research confirms its potential.

The Government plans to continue the trials and will provide funding for Aquilaria research over the next five years.

It will also develop guidelines to help farmers and landowners properly grow and manage Aquilaria plantations.

Bainivalu says agarwood could become a new source of income for farmers and landowners, but the industry must be based on research, proper training and realistic expectations.