Government to revive National Road Safety Council

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau has announced major reforms to improve road safety and raise standards in the country’s public transport sector.

At the centre of the plan is the revival of the National Road Safety Council under the Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji, taking road safety responsibilities away from the Land Transport Authority.

Tuisawau says this will allow a dedicated, well-resourced body to lead education, enforcement, and policy development.

From January 2024 to August this year, 1,732 traffic infringement notices were issued for misconduct by PSV drivers and passengers, while 188 drivers were summoned for hearings.

The Ministry is also exploring digital surveillance and public reporting to boost accountability, along with youth-focused campaigns using TikTok influencers to promote respect, responsibility, and safety.

The Government says it’s working towards a safer, smarter transport system with engaged communities and protected lives.

