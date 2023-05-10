Government takes consultation to Beqa Island

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The review of the laws, including the Immigration Act 2003, the opening hours of nightclubs, and the name change policy, was part of the consultations undertaken in Rukua Beqa yesterday.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo, while addressing villagers on Beqa Island, says the acts were forced into the government system with no consultations, and most people did not agree to them.

Vosarogo says the coalition government continues to hear the voices of the people before a decision is made on the Acts.

“We will talk about these three laws, and it will be up to us whether we want them to change or for them to remain. We are also looking forward to receiving other suggestions and other discussions, and we are here to get all your submissions. We all know that these are some of the acts that were made mandatory in the last 16 years.”



Vosarogo says during the last 16 years, most Fijians were not even aware of some of the changes made to our laws and legislation, and this will no longer be the case as the coalition government will always listen to the people and their needs.

The Director of Immigration, the Chairman of the I-Taukei Lands and Fisheries Commission, the Attorney General’s Office representative, and the Fiji Police Force accompanied the Minister and his team yesterday.