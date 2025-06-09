Government sets 4G as new minimum standard

[file photo]

The 4G network will become the new minimum standard for internet connection nationwide, as the government aims to ensure no community is excluded from the digital economy.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica highlighted this while providing an update on the 5G rollout.

He states that the upgrade is particularly for rural and maritime areas, where many communities still have only basic 2G or 3G coverage.

As connectivity expands, the government has also implemented a 5G Network Security Policy, a first for Fiji that mandates end-to-end security.

“It requires vendor risk management, ensuring the integrity of the supply chain and it enforces a zero-trust architecture, segmenting the network to prevent cascading failures if a single layer is compromised.”

Kamikamica says they are also establishing a national incident response mechanism.

The National Computer Emergency Response Team will work closely with the Telecommunications Authority of Fiji, which will coordinate with operators to detect, isolate, and respond to threats in real time.

“For our people, this means confidence and trust — confidence that as Fiji moves into a new technology era, our digital future is resilient, sovereign, and secure.”

The 5G rollout will be done in three phases. Phase one, from 2025 to 2026, will focus on major economic centers and tourism hubs, including Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, and Denarau.

Phase two, from 2026 to 2027, will extend coverage to Nasinu, Lami, Labasa, and Savusavu to promote balanced growth.

By 2028, Phase three will bring 5G to Nausori, Sigatoka, Navua, Ba, Tavua, Rakiraki, Korovou, and Taveuni.

