Government, landowners mend ties to revive mount Kasi exploration project

The government has resolved long-standing disputes with landowners at Mount Kasi, paving the way for renewed mineral exploration that could bring jobs and economic growth to Cakaudrove Province.

Lands Minister Filimoni Vosarogo told Parliament that after 16 months of delays due to disagreements among landowning units, a historic reconciliation ceremony was held in Dawara Village, marking a new phase of cooperation between the government, the landowners, and Vatukoula Gold Mines Limited, which holds the exploration licence.

Vosarogo clarified that Mount Kasi is currently an exploration project, not a mining operation.

“The rights to undertake mineral exploration were granted to Vatukoula Gold Mine under SPL 1519 on June 20, 2024, for a period of three years.”

He said tensions arose when some landowners lobbied for a different company that had also bid for the licence in 2020.

“We’ve held several meetings with the landowning unit, and I am pleased to report significant and positive developments.”

He adds that chiefs and traditional leaders have now endorsed the government’s approach.

Vosarogo said lessons from other mining operations in Vatukoula and Tuvatu will guide Mount Kasi’s development, particularly in ensuring that local communities benefit directly from the project.

Opposition MP Vijay Nath, who sits on Parliament’s Natural Resources Committee, welcomed the progress but urged the ministry to ensure landowners are also encouraged to utilize surrounding resources sustainably.

Vosarogo assured that the ministry is supporting community discussions to help landowners identify and invest in local service industries that can support the mine’s operations.

