Government explores potential investment

The Government is exploring the possibility of setting up a new sugar mill in Rakiraki, with support from a Chinese delegation that has expressed interest in investing in the project.

Minister for Sugar Industry, Charan Jeath Singh, revealed that discussions with the potential investors have begun and could pave the way for a public-private partnership, a first of its kind for Fiji’s sugar sector.

“We have been visited by a Chinese delegation who are willing to assist the government in setting up a new sugar mill in Rakiraki. We see that they are serious about it and as you know our Prime Minister has been talking to us at the Ministry that they want a mill in Rakiraki”

While no formal agreements have been made yet, the Minister said initial talks were promising and reflected the Government’s broader push to revive and strengthen the sugar industry.

Singh said the new mill would potentially be built on the site of the old Rakiraki mill, and noted that if the proposal proves feasible, a Cabinet paper will be submitted in the coming months to move the project forward.

“They presented their case that they are willing to come and invest. We have told them we are willing to take them on board, and if it works well, surely in the coming months Cabinet will be given a paper by me and my Ministry”

Singh believes such investment could be a turning point for the industry.

The proposed project signals the Government’s intention to seek long-term sustainability for the sugar industry through strategic partnerships and infrastructure development.

