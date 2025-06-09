Government balances foreign labour and local skills

[File Photo]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says strengthening technical and vocational training is central to reducing long-term dependence on foreign workers.

The DMP confirmed that government is still working on building and retaining local skills while addressing labor shortages in key sectors.

Professor Prasad stated that technical and vocational training plays a critical role in ensuring local talent can fill important roles.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister stressed that labour recruitment is carefully managed in sectors where local expertise is lacking.

“For that, we have to bring in labor in areas where we don’t have the skills. And we are managing that very well. That also means that a certain percentage of what they earn will be sent back to their countries, to their families.”

Professor Prasad explained that while foreign workers send some money home, it is minimal compared to remittances from Fijians working abroad.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh stated the government is investing in technical and vocational institutions to address the country’s skills gaps.

“There are a lot of scholarships in technical and vocational training that is where the skills gaps are, and there are several providers out there who are assisting with this.”

He added government is working to strengthen local skills and vocational training while carefully managing temporary foreign labor, keeping local development at the heart of workforce planning.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.