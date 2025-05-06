Government backs plan to curb crime through sports

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources/ Facebook]

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo, met with members of the Cunningham community to discuss their request for government support in securing land for recreational grounds to accommodate rugby, volleyball, and netball.

Cunningham, a densely populated residential area, currently lacks designated open spaces for youth and community activities.

The initiative is a joint effort between the Fiji Police, the Church, and the local community, aimed at addressing youth-related crime and promoting positive engagement.

Cunningham has been identified as a “red zone” due to its high rate of criminal activity, particularly among young people.

Community leaders believe that providing structured sporting opportunities and safe spaces is key to reversing this trend.

Vosarogo assured the community of the government’s full support in securing suitable land for the project, emphasizing that it aligns with national development goals.

He highlighted that in other Suva suburbs, similar community-led initiatives such as the formation of sports teams and the development of recreational grounds have led to a marked decrease in crime.

