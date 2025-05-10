Girmit descendants honoured in Labasa

Fifteen descendants of Girmitiyas have bee recognized in Labasa for their outstanding contributions to the communities across Vanua Levu.

This recognition not only celebrates their hard work and dedication but also serves as a reminder of the government’s ongoing commitment to inclusion and diversity.

The honourees, who traveled from as far as Bua, gathered to be part of this significant event, reflecting the deep connection between heritage and community development.

Article continues after advertisement

Among them was 86-year-old Dood Nath from Korokadi Bua, who is blessed to be part of a celebration that recognizes his ancestors.

“For me this is so special, and I would like to thank the organizing committee and the ministry for this recognition. It’s a piece of history that needs to be remembered by everyone, especially the descendant generations.”

He says that a lot has happened, but Fiji continues to progress, which everyone should also adhere to moving forward.

Another recipient was 73 years old, Leela Wati adds that children will also need to understand the history that has been the foundation of their success.

Meanwhile, more Girmitiya descendants will be awarded in the next two days during the 146th Girmit National commemoration in Labasa.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.