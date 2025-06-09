GCC progresses, says Vasu

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu [Source: Parliament of Fiji]

Two years after its return, the Great Council of Chiefs has made significant strides in both cultural revitalization and economic empowerment for iTaukei communities.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu, told Parliament that in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, the Council has developed a national cocoa industry revitalization policy.

“The GCC has been restored as a functional, resourced and forward-looking institution. It now contributes meaningfully to the iTaukei governance, economic participation and cultural revitalization, all while strengthening intergenerational leadership and community”

This marks a key milestone in rebuilding the once-thriving sector.

Vasu also noted that Provincial Councils are actively working to identify land-based economic opportunities in agriculture and eco-tourism.

He says the GCC’s renewed focus is on balancing tradition with economic progress

