GCC must serve needs of i-Taukei: Chaudhry

[Source: Fiji Labour Party/ Facebook]

Labour leader Mahendra Chaudhry met with members of the Great Council of Chiefs Review Committee yesterday to present his views.

Chaudhry was invited by Committee Chair Jone Baledrokadroka to present his views on the review of the GCC’s role, as resolved in its meeting last month.

Chaudhry’s views were sought in his capacity as former Prime Minister.

Article continues after advertisement

He told the committee that Labour supports GCC’s reinstatement and welcomes the decision to undertake a comprehensive review of its role through public consultation.

Chaudhry states the GCC must strive to serve the needs of the indigenous community, particularly in uplifting their socio-economic status.

He adds as their premiere institution, GCC members must set high moral and ethical standards for themselves before demanding the same from others.

Chaudhry says this can be done by adopting a Code of Conduct to which the members must commit themselves.

The Labour Leader adds that on political affiliation of GCC members, they can participate in political activities generally, but must avoid party politics in their deliberations and be issue-centred instead.

He also states that indigenous women and youth must have fair representation in the composition of the GCC.