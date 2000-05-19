GCC meeting returns to Draiba as complex reopens

The Great Council of Chiefs meeting will now return to its original venue, that is, the GCC complex in Draiba, Suva.

The complex was reopened today following a traditional ceremony.

Although the GCC was disbanded in 2012, the complex was destroyed in a fire caused by a mosquito coil in 2019.

Na gone Marama Bale, Roko Tui Dreketi, Roteimumu Kepa is the chief guest at the reopening today.

45 delegates from the 14 provinces, including Rotuma, are in Suva for the two-day meeting, which will officially begin tomorrow.

Government representatives and the diplomatic corps are also part of this auspicious event.

Now, the history of the GCC is widely known in Fiji. Following the council’s establishment in 1876, the initial complex was constructed in Veuto in 1958.

In 2009, a new complex was constructed at its current location in Nasova, officially opened by the late Turaga na Tui Vuda Josefa Iloilo.

The council was later disbanded by the previous government in 2012, which went on for 16 years, and in 2019, the complex was destroyed by a fire.

In 2023, when the coalition government came to power, the council was officially reinstated.

In January 2024, reconstruction of the complex began with Public Building Solutions spearheading the project.

However, since it was revitalized, three meetings have convened in three different venues: the first at Bau Island, the second at the Yatu Lau Resort in Pacific Harbour, and the third at the Grand Pacific Hotel.

