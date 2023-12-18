GCC completes landmark visit to China

[Source: Ministry of itaukei Affairs / Facebook]

The Great Council of Chiefs has successfully completed a landmark visit to China.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu says the visit offered the GCC a unique window into effective strategies that can be adapted for the benefit of iTaukei rural communities.

Vasu says officials explored successful approaches to poverty alleviation.

He says they witnessed first-hand the transformative power of targeted rural development and technology integration.

The Minister says these lessons are invaluable as we seek to uplift our own rural communities.

The visit was sponsored by the People’s Republic of China.

The GCC visited the provinces of Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Quanzhou.