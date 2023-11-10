Gavoka silent on SODELPA party leadership

Social Democratic Liberal Party leader Viliame Gavoka says he will not comment on whether he will serve another term in the leadership role.

Speaking at the SODELPA Management Board meeting in Suva earlier today, Gavoka was questioned on whether he will step down as party leader.

Gavoka remained evasive and says the issue is still an open discussion.

“That was something that was said in passing and has made it to the media, I’m told, but its work in progress. It’s my third term as a parliamentarian, let’s see how it goes.”

Gavoka was widely tipped to step down as SODELPA leader during the Management Board meeting.

According the SODELPA Constitution, a new party leader is elected if the party did not win the general elections.