FWCC places importance on government collaboration

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali.

Fiji Women’s Crisis Center Coordinator Shamima Ali, emphasized the importance of government and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to collaborate in addressing combat gender-based violence.

Ali highlighted the recently launched the National Action Plan, urging the government to align its efforts with the plan.

She acknowledged the high rates of domestic violence prevalent in Fiji and across the Pacific, stressing the need to address this issue urgently.

Article continues after advertisement

“You know, government and NGOs like us should work together on this. And it will be really good if all of government and all of the CSOs get together to address it and speak with the same voice.”

Ali stressed the complexity of the issue and the significance of adopting a holistic approach rather than focusing on isolated problems.

She has called for collective action and inclusive discussions to tackle the root causes of gender inequality, including patriarchal structures.