Fuel shortages leave island students without justice

[Photo: FILE]

Serious concerns have been raised over the failure of police to investigate child abuse cases in maritime schools, leaving vulnerable victims without justice.

A case reported in 2021 by Bukama Village School in the Yasawa Islands remains unresolved nearly five years later, highlighting a critical gap in enforcement.

Speaking during the Head Teachers Symposium for the Nadi, Lautoka and Yasawa districts, Head of School Rohil Singh revealed that police often fail to attend cases in the islands due to a lack of fuel.

“I reported one case about a girl who was assaulted by a family member during COVID-19, and during that time, officers told us to bring the student down ourselves because they didn’t have any fuel. Funny thing, madam, from 2021 till today, they still don’t have fuel.”

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Singh also highlighted another incident last year involving the alleged harassment of a student by a parent, which was reported but did not receive a response due to the same issue.

Western Division Juvenile Officer, Sergeant Asenaca Tauta, acknowledged the concerns and assured that steps would be taken to ensure such delays do not continue.

She also encouraged heads of schools present at the symposium to report child abuse cases, stressing the importance of protecting vulnerable children.

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