[Photo: FILE]

The Cabinet has approved the establishment of a Fuel Advisory Committee to monitor supply levels and coordinate between the Government and the fuel industry.

Additionally, Emergency Fuel Response regulations are being finalized to ensure a swift national response should global conditions change.

These precautionary steps are part of broader preparedness planning and do not indicate a shortage.

This comes as rising tensions in the Middle East have caused concern regarding fuel security in the country.

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However, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has assured the public that Fiji has sufficient stocks and there is no need to panic or stockpile.

The Prime Minister says the Cabinet reviewed global developments and their potential impact this morning.

He reiterates that Fiji’s fuel reserves range between 20 and 45 days, depending on the product.

Additional shipments already en route will extend availability to 90 days.

The government is working with local fuel companies to ensure a continuous nationwide supply.

Public panic buying can pressure supply systems and lead to temporary shortages at service stations.

The public is also reminded that storing fuel at home poses serious safety and fire risks.

By acting responsibly, Fijians help ensure essential services -including hospitals, electricity, and water – receive the fuel they need.

The Government will continue to monitor the situation and keep the public informed.

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