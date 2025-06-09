FTUC criticizes employers over Amendment Bill

Felix Anthony [file photo]

The Fiji Trades Union Congress has expressed deep concern over what it calls a misleading campaign by employers against the Employment Relations Amendment Bill No. 27.

FTUC National Secretary Felix Anthony said the campaign launched by employers demonstrates “bad faith” and “ignorance” of the long-standing consultations that led to the proposed amendments.

He noted that the amendments were developed through 15 years of debate and discussion among the Tripartite Partners, government, employers, and unions with around 80% of the changes agreed to by employers themselves.

Anthony accused the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation of attempting to reopen settled issues and spreading fear about the Bill. He said some employers commenting on the issue “have not read the Bill fully” and are repeating talking points provided by the FCEF.

Responding to claims that the Bill contains 190 amendments, Anthony clarified that many of these changes align Fiji’s laws with international labour standards, including the ILO Maritime Labour Convention, Convention 190 on Violence and Harassment, and recommendations from the ILO Committee of Experts.

He said these provisions had been agreed upon by all Tripartite Partners in previous Memorandums of Understanding signed in 2012 and 2013.

The Bill also defines unfair dismissal, strengthens workers’ rights to fair hearings, and sets clear procedures for strikes, including secret ballots, notice requirements, and restrictions on strikes in essential services.

Anthony said these measures balance both employer and worker interests.

He reminded employers that freedom of association and the right to collective bargaining are guaranteed under ILO Conventions 87 and 98, both ratified by Fiji, as well as under the national Constitution.

The FTUC also defended the bargaining fee provision, saying it prevents “union-busting” by ensuring that only union members who pay fees benefit from union-negotiated agreements.

Anthony stressed that the law does not force anyone to join a union but requires employers to respect workers’ choices.

On the issue of productivity, Anthony said real improvements cannot be achieved while workers continue to earn “poverty wages.”

He called for greater investment in training, upskilling, and fair wage structures, adding that productivity cannot simply be legislated.

Anthony also criticized employers for using “fear tactics” whenever unions call for wage or labour law reviews.

He reminded them of the hardships unions faced during the past 16 years under the previous regime, when trade unions were allegedly suppressed and union leaders were intimidated or jailed.

