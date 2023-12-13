From 1987 oust to lead National Security Review

[Source: Supplied]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka helped motivate Colonel Retired James Sanday to apply for the role of Independent Review Lead for the Government’s National Security and Defence Review.

FBC News gathered that Sanday was once the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Chief of Staff and was removed by Rabuka following the 1987 coup.

In a twist of events, Sanday was today appointed as Independent Review Lead. Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua was asked if the Prime Minister is comfortable with this appointment, to which Tikoduadua says that the Prime Minister played a part in motivating Sanday.

Article continues after advertisement

“In fact the Prime Minister is very influential in this process in terms of motivating him to apply for this review and I’m glad that the process has been able to bring colonel Sanday in.”

Tikoduadua stresses that the Prime Minister’s decision is about moving the nation forward and not necessarily looking back at past events.

The Minister says, for him, he feels that Sanday is the right person for the job.

He adds that Sanday was the last person standing with the Royal Standard, and he feels that the retired Colonel is the lighthouse that will show us the way under the aspiration that leads to the review.

Sanday’s work commences early next year.