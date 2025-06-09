French cuisine joins Suva’s culinary diversity

Suva’s dining landscape has taken on a new flavor with the launch of Chef Philippe Café, a venture hailed as a cultural milestone and a symbol of Fiji’s growing small business sector.

Chef Philippe Cafe brings French cuisine into the heart of the capital, adding to the city’s expanding international food scene.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Manoa Kamikamica, while officiating at the launch last night, says the opening reflects Suva’s evolution into a more diverse and vibrant culinary hub.

“For Suva, of course, this opening is also a reminder of how much our city continues to evolve, particularly in its culinary repertoire. With this café, I am sure it will bring a touch of class to Suva in terms of the French cuisine and tapestry.”

Kamikamica states that MSMEs already account for 18 percent of Fiji’s GDP and employ around 60 percent of the workforce.

He adds that under the recently launched MSME Strategic Plan, that contribution is targeted to grow to 30 percent within five years.

With deliberate government support, the minister says Fiji aims to build an MSME ecosystem that can become a model for the Pacific, while ventures like Chef Philippe Café continue to redefine the local dining experience and the MSME landscape.

