FRCS steps up internal oversight

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has intensified efforts to strengthen staff integrity and prevent infiltration by criminal networks, following the arrest of one of its senior customs officers in connection with the importation of nearly four kilograms of methamphetamine.

While appearing before the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence, FRCS Chief Executive Officer Udit Singh stated that the case is still before the courts, but says this has prompted the organization to tighten its internal oversight mechanisms.

Singh says the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has been working closely with the Fiji Police Force and other enforcement agencies to address potential integrity risks within its workforce.

Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence, FRCS Chief Executive Officer Udit Singh

“Our measures on the ground is that we are working very closely, we’re rotating our staff and we are continuously ensuring that there’s single people not working alone on cases and that we have got a distribution of information to confidential sources to ensure that some of these people are not infiltrated. We are at the mercy of gangs at the moment.”

Singh reveals that FRCS is also upgrading its internal monitoring systems.

“We are building our structure with development partners in terms of what they do, particularly the Australian Border Force working very closely with us. We’re working with our IT systems. We’re also working with the MESC, which is the Maritime Safety Authority, in terms of trying to get an integrated approach in this area.”

Singh stresses that while FRCS remains vigilant, the growing sophistication of organized crime poses ongoing challenges.

