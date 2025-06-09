Fraudulent jobs used to lure individuals: UNODC

A number of innovative techniques are being used to lure unsuspecting individuals with lucrative job offers, who often become victims of human trafficking and labor exploitation.

Stakeholders have raised the alarm on a growing link between Fiji’s booming industries and climate-induced displacement, which is contributing to human trafficking cases.

Experts highlighted this during a recent panel discussion on human trafficking, stating that women, children, and persons with disabilities are the most vulnerable.

Regional Advisor for Transnational Crime for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Mathew Watson, stated that the recent trend shows fraudulent job offers often come from lucrative sectors like tourism and hospitality.

“We’ve spoken about fraudulent job adverts being a motivator for human trafficking, and so making sure your faith communities know what that looks like, and know what the risks are, and if an individual comes to them and says I’ve been given this job opportunity, it’s above and beyond what they would expect of that sort of role. Maybe there are some alarm bells there.”

Watson says that identifying and understanding the scale of human trafficking is needed now more than ever.

He adds that there is a need to empower village heads and those in a position of authority and a position of care to understand the risks, understand the signs of trafficking.

Director of Labour Standards at the Ministry of Labor, Daniel Tagivakatini, states that certain sections of society are usually overlooked where trafficking loopholes have been identified.

He says that the Ministry has resolved approximately 250 alleged human trafficking and labor exploitation cases in Fiji.

He quoted International Labor Organization data that around 50 million people are in slavery, and one of those sectors, highlighted, is the fishing industry.

The Ministry of Labor will target support for industries and sectors where more violations and workers are vulnerable to exploitation.

Stakeholders are calling for collaboration with the different sectors, including hotels, to recognize red flags and report suspicious behavior.

