Forum ministers commit to advancing fisheries subsidies

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica has emphasized the importance of addressing overcapacity and overfishing at the World Trade Organization ministerial conference, particularly from a Pacific perspective.

Subsidized operations by larger countries in Pacific waters have led to the decline of local fleets, posing concerns for security and economic stability.

Kamikamica states that the Pacific region must voice its concerns and utilize the conference’s report for domestic consultations and discussions to ratify the fisheries subsidy agreement.

“There was the first wave where it just concluded last week that agreed to some level of protection of overcapacity in overfishing.MC13 which is going to happen in Abu Dhabi will focus entirely on subsidies.”

Kamikamica also highlights the commitment of forum trade ministers to collectively advance negotiations on the agreement, ensuring special and differential treatment to support the development of fisheries sectors and trade investment in the future.

This topic will also be on the agenda for the upcoming forum leaders meeting next month, as highlighted by the Chair of the Forum Trade Ministers Meeting, Tingika Elikana.