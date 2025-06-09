Former AG’s lawyers seek urgent hearing

Lawyers for former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum have asked the High Court Registry to urgently hear his case due to serious health concerns.

Sayed-Khaiyum recently suffered a stroke and has a heart condition that doctors say needs urgent tests and treatment, which are not available in Fiji.

According to Sayed-Khaiyum’s lawyer, Gul Fatima they received his medical report on Tuesday and was filed in court the same day through an affidavit from his brother Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

According to Fatima, despite the urgency, the court has said the matter will be heard on Monday, 4 August.

She says they were informed by the Registry today that this matter will be called on Monday.

She says they were informed by the Registry that Chief Justice who is the carriage of this matter is travelling.

Fatima says they have requested for this matter to be called urgently as based on the recommendations of the doctors, they fear that their client could suffer another medical episode, a stroke or cardiac event which could be fatal.

She says they have also been informed by family members that CID Officers had arrived at the Hospital on Tuesday evening wanting to see Sayed-Khaiyum and were at the Hospital again today.

She says despite their efforts, the Registry has relayed the CJ’s directives which are for the parties to file their papers which they had on 29 July and for this matter to be called on Monday 4 August for general review.

