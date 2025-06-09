Foreign workers face exploitation risks

File Photo

Certain foreign workers in Fiji are being misled, underpaid and exposed to unsafe working conditions, the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has warned.

The Employment Relations Bill is seen as an opportunity to strengthen protections for foreign employees.

Director Loukinikini Lewaravu highlighted increasing complaints of wage theft, poor living conditions and mistreatment of foreign employees.

She states some workers are quickly sent home to avoid employer accountability, leaving them without redress or protection.

“There have also been incidents where foreign workers are quickly put on the plane to be flown back to their home country so that employers are not held accountable for the violations and contract breaches.”

Lewaravu states that the Commission is calling for enhanced monitoring, including regular spot checks, to ensure workers receive proper wages and protections.

“Eating left over food, poor living conditions, the lack of right to redress and remedies and right to natural justice and right to life, to name a few of issues that the Commission has received.”

Acting Manager Complaints Mithleshni Gurdayal said exploitation often begins before workers arrive, with some signing misleading contracts promising higher pay.

“And when they come to Fiji, things are different. So sometimes they sign two contracts, one in Bangladesh in their language, and they are shown bigger money that they will be receiving this particular amount per hour. But when they arrive here, things are different. So there’s a lot of stress.”

She is urging authorities to take stronger measures to protect their rights and ensure safe, fair working conditions.

