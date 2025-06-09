Foreign policy goes people-driven

Fiji is turning its foreign policy into a key driver for national development.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka states that the 2024 Foreign Policy White Paper aligns with the national development plan.

He said it aims to protect Fiji’s sovereignty, security, and prosperity through international partnerships.

“These initiatives form part of the national diaspora policy currently being developed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in consultation with relevant agencies. The policy aligns with Fiji’s national development plans and the initiative reflects our commitment to a people-centered foreign policy.”

Rabuka said Fiji’s diplomacy was now people-centered and development-driven, built on mutual respect and shared prosperity.

He adds the government wants diplomacy to deliver tangible benefits for Fijians at home and abroad while maintaining Fiji’s respected global voice.

Responding to Rabuka’s ministerial statement, Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya acknowledges Australia’s ongoing support for the Fijian Parliament, calling it phenomenal.

He adds that Fiji has seen firsthand how valuable the assistance is and highlights the relationship as one built on decades of friendship and cooperation.

