FNU to house new solar hub

Fiji National University will host a Solar Technology Application Research Center (Star-C) following a Memorandum of Understanding signed at the Department of Public Works in Samabula today.

The agreement involves the government, FNU and the International Solar Alliance, which aims to promote solar power as a sustainable, affordable and clean energy source.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau during the MOU signing outlined the government’s commitment to advancing renewable energy and supporting innovation in the sector.

“The MoU today between FNU, one of our country’s premier education – national education institution and the international solar alliance head quartered in India. At the Outset, allow me to extend my sincere gratitude to ISA for funding this solar technology resource centre.”

Tuisawau states it will also carry out testing based on international standards, manage and disseminate solar-energy policies, and incubate local energy enterprises.

“STAR-C will serve as a hub for training knowledge sharing and expertise in solar energy technology, its services will include training and capacity building, testing of solar equipment, knowledge management and entrepreneurial support.”

The center at FNU will provide training and capacity-building programs for individuals specializing in the energy sector.

