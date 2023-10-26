FMA calls for accountability and open dialogue with Opposition

Fijian Media Association General Secretary Stanley Simpson [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fijian Media Association General Secretary Stanley Simpson emphasized the importance of government being open to scrutiny by the media.

Simpson made this statement while commending the coalition government for acknowledging media freedom and taking essential measures to safeguard media independence.

While expressing gratitude to the government for repealing the 2010 Media Industry Development Decree and revitalizing the Fiji Media Council, Simpson acknowledged that there may be occasions when the government is displeased with media scrutiny, but ultimately, it serves the greater good.

Simpson also asserted that despite encountering formidable challenges, the media has remained steadfastly relevant and undaunted.

“What we will commit to is we will never give up as we have never given up the last 15 years to raise the standard of the media and serve our people to the best we can, informing them and giving them the information to make informed decision and decision that affects their lives.”

Simpson also extended an open invitation to the Opposition Members in Parliament, encouraging them to align their values with those of the media.

He believes that, much like the media, it is in the Opposition’s best interest to actively question and challenge the government.

The Fiji Media Council had been operational prior to the introduction of the 2010 Media Industry Development Authority Decree, which was widely viewed as constraining, and has since been repealed by the coalition government.