Flash flood warning for low-lying areas

[file photo]

A heavy rain alert remains in force across all of Fiji. Persistent downpours are expected to continue over the next few days.

The National Weather Forecasting Centre states a slow-moving low pressure near Kadavu is causing widespread cloud and rain.

Tropical Depression 03F is far northwest near Vanuatu but adds to unstable weather.

Article continues after advertisement

The center says occasional rain, heavy at times and a few thunderstorms will affect most areas tonight.

Heavy falls may cause flash flooding in low-lying areas. Winds will be moderate north to northwest, gusty in heavy rain with moderate to rough seas.

Low-lying areas remain at risk of flooding. Winds will be moderate southwest to northwest, occasionally fresh with moderate to rough seas.

The Nadi Weather Office warns all communities to monitor updates and take precautions against flooding.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.