Fiji, Israel sign agreement to boost cybersecurity cooperation

Fiji is set to strengthen its cybersecurity capabilities through a new partnership with Israel.

A formal agreement was signed today between the two governments, witnessed by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel, who is visiting Fiji.

Israel is widely regarded as a global leader in cybersecurity.

Rabuka stressed that the government recognizes the growing threat of cyberattacks and has turned to one of the world’s most advanced countries for support.

“This is the first multi ministerial cabinet decision. The Ministry for Communication, Ministry for Policing, and Ministry for Policing have all come together to sponsor this paper as well as the Prime Minister’s Office.”

Haskel on the other hand stated that Israel is expanding its interest into other areas to further strengthen relations between the two nations.

The team here is trying to expand the collaboration in various field including agriculture, water, healthcare, women empowerment and security as well.

Rabuka says he is confident that Fiji is making the right move by partnering with Israel to strengthen its cyber defense.

“Our signing is a big big step in the right direction to alleviate any fears we have had about the vulnerability of Fiji in the area of cybersecurity.”

The Deputy Foreign Minister also expressed her government’s gratitude to Fiji for its continued support over the years and acknowledged the nation’s friendship and solidarity during what she described as one of the most challenging periods in Israel’s history.

