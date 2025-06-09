Five police officers charged in alleged extortion case

Five police officers have been charged for their alleged involvement in an assault and extortion case involving a Nasinu businessman.

All five officers have been charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

The charges were sanctioned by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In addition, four of the officers face charges of theft and wrongful confinement, while two face a third charge of possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

All five officers are scheduled to appear at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says a transparent process was followed in investigations against the officers after an official complaint was made.

says independent legal advice was also sought from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Tudravu affirms the organization’s zero-tolerance policy toward officers involved in corrupt practices.

He emphasizes that these matters are thoroughly investigated.

Tudravu adds that the officers will face justice in a court of law, as such actions undermine public trust and confidence.

All five police officers are currently on interdiction.

