Fiji's genuine hospitality reason tourists are coming

Musket Cove Island Resort director Will Moffat firmly believes that it’s Fiji’s unwavering commitment to genuine hospitality that has tourists flocking to the picturesque island nation.

Moffat says even in the face of competition from cheaper holiday destinations, Fiji’s reputation for warm and heartfelt hospitality stands strong.

Moffat points out that the secret lies in the authenticity of the welcome that visitors receive which comes from the heart.

Article continues after advertisement

“Despite the challenges before that, that friendly loving and it’s genuine and that just shines through and that’s what makes Fiji. And that’s what brings people back to Fiji, that’s what people go home and they recommend it and they tell their friends and things like that. And there’s nothing quite like that positive feedback going back to their home countries.”

Moffat proudly reveals that they are operating with a full-strength staff, a significant milestone indicating the restoration of jobs and livelihoods that were impacted by the pandemic.

He says not only is the resort recovering and thriving, but tourist numbers are surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

Moffat adds it’s been wonderful and great from a tourism point of view as it generates economic activity for Fiji.