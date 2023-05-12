FijiFirst pays homage to Girmitiyas and their descendants

Inia Seruiratu. [Source: FijiFirst/ Facebook]

Fiji is a much better place today because of what the Girmitiyas and their descendants have done and achieved.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu highlighted this ahead of the Girmit Day celebration next Monday.

The Opposition Leader says this is a time for celebration of their achievements, thanksgiving for their sacrifices, and expressing hope for a continued better future for Fiji as a result of the achievements of the Girmitiyas.

“We pay homage to all Girmitiyas and their descendants, who have been at the heart of the history and development of this country. As we celebrate, we also take time to reflect on the hardships they went through, the sacrifice and the focus on making better lives for themselves and their descendants, and we can say proudly and with much gratitude that Fiji is a much better place today because of what they have done and achieved.”

Seruiratu also claims that as Girmit Day is being celebrated, one must remember that May 14th is also the anniversary of one of the darkest chapters in our country’s history.

